rawalpindi - A gang of armed dacoits continued their looting spree for an hour, depriving several people of cash and valuables in Rawalpindi, informed official sources on Friday.

The incidents of dacoity occurred in limits of police stations Sadiqabad and Waris Khan, they added. A police investigation is underway and no arrests have been made so far. According to sources, a man identified as Zahid Ali was travelling on a road at Liaquat Bagh when a gang of armed dacoits intercepted him on gunpoint, snatched his mobile phone, cash and fled from the scene. The victim reported the incident to PS Waris Khan, source said.

In Dhoke Kala Khan, the precinct of PS Sadiqabad, unknown dacoits attacked a man identified as Muhammad Tayyab and snatched his mobile phone and cash.

The dacoits managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime. Similarly, unidentified dacoits pounced upon another man identified as Sajid outside NADRA Executive Centre, Rehmanabad and stole his mobile phone, cash and sped away towards Faizabad.

In another incident, a man identified as Syed Zawar Shah was intercepted at Taj Khaani Masjid at Dhoke Kala Khan by armed dacoits while he was riding a heavy bike, they snatched his heavy bike and fled away.

The victims lodged complaints with PS Sadiqabad and asked police to register cases against the dacoits. Police, while taking action, lodged cases against the gang of dacoits and began an investigation.

Two days ago, four dacoits had also looted cash and mobile phones from three shops in a row in limits of PS Sadiqabad. SP Rawal Division was not available for his comments.