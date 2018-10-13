Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took notice of alleged illegal encroachments on the properties belonging to Hindu Community in Sindh. The notice was taken on a video of Prof. Dr Bhagwan Devi, wife of Prof. Dr Baghwan Das, viral on social media.

In the video, she alleged that her lands and properties are being forcefully encroached by land mafia and bogus power of attorneys were being prepared in the upper Sindh due to which the Hindus feel insecure.

Many Hindus are leaving and migrating to other countries and many others are preparing to sell their properties and leave, she claimed.

She further alleged that the federal and provincial governments are reluctant to take action in this regard.

Taking notice of the issue, chief justice has fixed the matter in the Court on October 18 with notice to Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General, Sindh, Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Secretary Human Rights, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Minority Affairs Department, and Commissioner Larakan Division to appear before Court.