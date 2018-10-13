Share:

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as part of its campaign against money laundering, has conducted a raid on illegal hawala/hundi agents in Rawalpindi and seized ledgers and other records. During the raid, Ali Baz Khan son of Aslam Khan, who was running a hawala/hundi business, has been arrested.

A raid was also conducted on other hawala/hundi agents in Rawalpindi. The agent Muhammad Suleman son of Naeem Khan, running this illegal business under umbrella of New City Travel and Tours was also arrested. Approximately one million rupees with ledgers and other records were seized. The raids have been conducted under directions of Director FIA Islamabad, Shakeel Ahmad Durrani.–APP