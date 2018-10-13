Share:

PESHAWAR – All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Badminton Championship got under way here at Abdul Wadood Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division with 52 players from across Pakistan are taking part in it. Chief guest international badminton player Murad Ali inaugurated the championship. Sports Officer of Peshawar Division Azmat Ali, Director Sports Railways Anwar Sadaat Marwat, coach Nadeem Khan, officials and players were also present. Peshawar Division team defeated Sukkur in straight sets. In the first singles, Sajjad of Peshawar routed Tahir Abbas of Sukkur 2-0 while in the doubles, Aamir and Amin of Peshawar beat Mazhar and Hafiz Ahmad of Sukkur 2-0. In the reverse singles, Fawad of Peshawar beat Hafiz of Sukkur 2-0.–Bureau Report