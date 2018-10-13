Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad were in commanding position against Peshawar in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 Pool-A match played here at Diamond Ground on Friday.

Islamabad finished day two at 175-9 in their second innings, thus had commanding 369-run lead with one wicket still in hand. Ali Sarfraz hit 52. M Ilyas captured 4-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-42 and Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39. Earlier, Peshawar resumed their first innings at overnight score of 24-3 and were bundled out for 82. Hazrat Shah clinched 6-22, M Arham 2-21 and M Nadeem 2-36, thus conceded hefty 194-run first innings’ lead.

AT KRL ground, NBP scored 26 without loss in their second innings against KRL. Earlier, KRL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 75-4 and were all out for 347, thus took lead of 208. Sardar Hasan Raza hammered 165. Hammad Azam bagged 4-102, Ghulam Mudassar 3-72 and Kamran Ghulam 2-27.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, ZTBL were in cruise control against PTV, as they finished day two at 290-6. Saad Ullah Ghauri made 81, Raza Ali Dar 73 and Shakeel Ansar unbeaten 44. Tabish Khan claimed 3-74 and Aamir Jamal 2-50, thus took 132-run lead with 4 wickets in hand.

At Marghazar Ground, the play finally resumed after first day’s play was called off due to worse condition of the pitch. Wapda scored 172-9 against SSGCL. Sadaf Mehdi hit 43. Kashif Bhatti earned 4 wickets for 62 and M Aamir 3 for 31.