PESHAWAR:- Peshawar High Court has issued orders for sending on forced retirement a session judge for levelling baseless charges against sitting and former judges. It is stated in the statement issued by the PHC that the court has issued directions of forced retirement of OSD district and session judge Azim Afridi. Afridi sent complaints to President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan by violating discipline code. The former judge was given full opportunity to prove his innocence but he could not satisfy superior judiciary on which the court ordered his compulsory retirement.–Online