LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Friday announced the national team for the fifth Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Muscat, Oman from October 18.

According to PHF spokesman here on Friday, M Rizwan Senior will lead the green shirts while Ammad Shakeel Butt will be his deputy in the prestigious tournament, which will be participated by six teams including India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and hosts Oman. The inaugural match will be played between Malaysia and Japan on October 18 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat.

Pakistan will play their first match against South Korea on October 19 while they will take on arch-rivals India on October 20. After that, the green shirts will vie against Oman on October 22, against Japan on October 24 and against Malaysia n October 25. October 26 will be the rest day while the classification matches will be played on October 27 and third-fourth place match and the final will be contested on October 28.

It will be the fifth edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. This was announced by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on January 29, 2018. The Oman Hockey Association will be the host of the tournament.The 5th edition of the biennial event will take place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. Indian automobile company Hero MotoCorp, a global partner of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and a long-term associate of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), will be the title sponsor of the tournament.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Imran Butt and Mazhar Abbas (goalkeepers), M Irfan Senior, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, M Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice captain), M Irfan Junior, M Rizwan Senior (captain), Ali Shan, M Rizwan Junior, Faisal Qadir, Abubakr Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, M Atiq Arshad and M Zubair.