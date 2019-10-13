Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that he will hold a public gathering in Karachi on October 18.

Addressing a public gathering in Larkana on Saturday, held in connection with a by-election for PS-11, he said the party would stage a huge public demonstration in Karachi on Friday against the inflation and poor economic policies of the incumbent government.

The ‘puppet’ government has made the lives of people difficult, he said. “Poor farmers of Pakistan are getting economically murdered by the incumbent government”, he said, adding that they do not accept the PTI-IMF budget.

PPP chief went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised greater employment opportunities in the country and building 5 million houses, out of which not even a single one has been made so far.

“Shops and homes of poor were thoughtlessly destroyed in the name of anti-encroachment drive. Where did his (prime minister’s) all promises go?” he asked.

Bilawal said PPP has always been pro-poor and their government had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and enhanced 100 percent pension during its tenure.

“We also faced economic crisis during our tenure, but PPP and then president Asif Zardari didn’t put the burden on masses and figured out the situation brilliantly,” he added.

The scion of Bhutto dynasty asserted that he was fighting the ‘selected’ and ‘puppet’ government as he asked people to support him in his struggle against the ‘bloodsucking’ regime.

He reiterated that PPP will never accept any conspiracy against Sindh. “PPP will not allow centre to occupy the capital of Sindh province.” He chanted ‘Marsoon Marsoon, Sindh Na Daisoon’ (we shall prefer to die rather than giving away Sindh) during his speech.

HIV treatment centre

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate an HIV treatment centre on October 16 in Ratodero, Larkana.

The number of people affected by HIV in Larkana and other Sindh districts has jumped to 1,112, according to SACP statistics. Of these, 58 are adult males, 165 adult females, 547 male children and 342 female children.

The new centre, built by the Sindh health department with support of the UNICEF, will also provide treatment to the child patients.

It is hoped it would provide some relief to the people of Ratodero, who previously had to travel to Larkana for treatment.

The files of patients receiving treatment at the Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre in Larkana are also being shifted to Ratodero, according to Dr Sikander Memon, the head of Sindh AIDS Control Programme (SACP).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also directed that two committees be formed for the rehabilitation and long-term welfare of those affected by the virus and their families.