Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman made the country proud by clinching boys’ singles title in the ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championship 2019 after defeating Korean Dong Hwan KIM in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Saturday.

Huzaifa continued his brilliant run in the championship and completely outplayed his much senior and experienced Korean opponent in all departments of tennis. It was commanding, dominating and flawless tennis shown by the Pakistani, who is scaling down new heights ever since he has started playing tennis.

Huzaifa was enjoying overwhelming crowd support, who were gathered to witness the final in huge numbers, while entire PTF management including the patron, president and above all his father was also amongst the spectators. Huzaifa started the first set on a fiery note and took it 6-3 by breaking fifth game of Dong Hwan Kim. The first set was marked with aces long rallies and number of winners hit by Huzaifa at the crucial stages.

In the second set, Huzaifa built up 2-0 lead by breaking second game of Kim, who was looking highly down and ill. He was not able to move properly and conceded the match due to illness and fatigue, as he was not able to continue the second set while down 0-2. The final lasted 53 minutes and was officiated by Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, ITF White Badge chair umpire. It was double delight for the Pakistani youngster, as he, pairing with Shoaib, had already won the doubles title.

In the girls’ singles final, top seed Turkish Mert Aysegul lifted the girls’ singles title by thrashing Russian Valitova Arina 2-0. Aysegul displayed outstanding tennis in the first set and took commanding 5-0 lead by breaking second and fourth games of Arina and easily won the first set 6-1. Aysegul was very strong at the base line and hit number of winner cross court and down the line.

In the second set both the players fought bravely and scored was 4-4, as both the players held their respective serves. Aysegul broke ninth game of Valiotva after three deuce and won the second set 6-4 by holding her own serve, thus won the title. She also had won the doubles title as well a day earlier, where Valiotva was her doubles partner. She gained valuable 21 ITF ranking points by winning the title. The final lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes and officiated by Husnain Mehmood.

A total of 30 players from 15 countries participated in the first ITF leg and the tournament was jointly organised by Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). The main draw of second leg of the international tournament will start from Monday.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas Chairman SNGPL graced the occasion as chief guest, while PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, ITA President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Muhammad Suleman AIG Special Branch were also present at the prize distribution ceremony. The shields were distributed among the position holders.