ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) celebrated World Squash Day here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday. The aim of the event was to spread awareness about squash and attract new players. Exhibition matches were held for men and women players, who participated with passion and showed their love for the wonderful indoor sport. All the players were provided World Squash Day logo shirts and squash balls. A competition was also held after the exhibition matches. All the players and coaches tried their luck to win the prize. The spectators enjoyed the activities and appreciated the players as well. The event gives every club across the world the opportunity to work for betterment of the game. World Squash Day is endorsed by the World Squash Federation (WSF), PSA and national federations across the globe.