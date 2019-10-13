Share:

KHANEWAL - The police claimed to have blown the lid off mystery surrounded the murder of a boy and caught the slain boy’s mother for committing the crime.

The incident occurred in the remit of Kabirwala Saddr Police.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, District police officer Omer Saeed Malik informed that that in Chak Shair Khan, situate in limits Kabirwala Saddr, a 12-year-boy Rizwan, son of Manzoor had gone missing. Mother of Rizwan, Faizan Bibi reported the matter to the Kabirwala Saddr on October 9. On her report, the police registered an FIR 378/19 under section 363. Later, the dead body of the missing boy was found from a local a canal. The DPO informed that initially, the police had a sneak suspicion as to why the woman reported the incident to the police after many days.

“This was the foundation clue for investigation and the police started efforts for catching other end of the thread,” the officer explained, adding that the police managed to ascertain that the woman herself had pushed her son into the canal.

“Actually the boy was annoyed and angry with his mother over the frequent visit of his mother’s lover Aslam to their house,” the DPO claimed, adding that Faizan Bibi with the connivance of her lover murdered her own child to clear her way. The woman also got registered a report to the police that her child had gone missing. The officer said that further investigation is underway.