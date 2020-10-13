Share:

ATTOCK -Two persons were killed and three other injured in three different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Monday.

In first incident, a man was killed and other was injured as a speedy van recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed into a truck on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Hattar patrolling post in limits of Fatehjang Police station on early hours of Monday. Police and rescue sources said that a man identified as 45-year-old Iqbal Khan died on the spot while another person on board passenger van identified as 55-year-old Shubat Ali was injured critically.

In second incident, a mobile shop owner was shot dead in mobile snatching incident in Mohallah Shed area in limits of Attock city police station. Police sources said that three armed bandits riding on a motorcycle and equipped with pistols snatched mobile phone worth Rs 0.250 million and shot Ayat Ullah Khan, a shopkeeper who put resistance. The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Separately, two persons were injured in a head on collision between a car and van on Attock- Sanjwal road near Arid university campus in limits of Attock Police station.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where condition of the both injured are stated to be out of danger. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation. On the other hand street crime incidents are on the rise in Attock , causing unrest among the people.