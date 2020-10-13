Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday accused National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of one sided accountability and said that the bureau was being used to pressurise politicians.

Talking to media after appearing before court in illegal appointment of MD PSO case, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that cases against us were not of corruption but of misuse of power. Pakistan cannot function as long as NAB is operating in the country, he added. The PML-N leader said that treason cases had been registered against half of country’s politicians. While criticising Imran Khan, he said that if a case could be registered against opposition leaders, a case could also be registered against Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, NAB court adjourned the hearing on the illegal appointment of MD PSO case till November 2.