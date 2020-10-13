Share:

Pakistan has called for redoubling global efforts, including sharing of experiences, knowledge and transfer of technology, to mitigate risks of disasters and to save lives.

In a statement on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Foreign Office said these efforts should be made under the United Nations and other international platforms.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan has strengthened the response capacity of its institutions at the national, provincial and district levels. It said the strength of our governance systems was tested in the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. While we have successfully contained the initial outbreak and continue to mitigate its long-term socio-economic impacts.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan launched its renewed "National Disaster Response Plan 2019" with a view to improving the level of preparedness and strengthening the capacity of the country to respond.