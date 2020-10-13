Share:

Lahore - Terming the construction of high-rise buildings around Punjab Assembly (PA) a security-risk, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi Monday said that such structures had been erected in violation of the building by-laws.

He said this in a meeting with Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid, Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmad Aziz Tarar, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and other officials.

Additional Commissioner Aman Anwar, Chief Corporation Officer Hafiz Shaukat Ali, Director Planning Ayesha Mazhar, Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain Bar and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting.

During a visit to the under construction Assembly building last week, Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi had noticed that a high-rise plaza was being constructed in front of the Assembly building.

“Nobody is above the law and implementation of laws about the buildings should be ensured”, he directed the concerned officials with a strict warning for compliance in any case. Ch. Pervaiz Elahi said that no violation of bye-laws would be tolerated across the city in general and in the vicinity of the Punjab Assembly building in particular.

Blaming the previous provincial government of PML-N for the construction of the illegal building, the Speaker said that the structure of new building of the Assembly was there for the last eight years, but the N-League government did not pay any attention to this issue.