Share:

LAHORE - Terming the construction of high-rise buildings around Punjab Assembly (PA) a security-risk, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi Monday said that such structures had been erected in violation of the building by-laws.

He said this in a meeting with Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and other officials. During a visit to the under construction Assembly building last week, Pervez Elahi had noticed that a high rising plaza was being constructed in front of the Assembly building. “Nobody is above the law and implementation of laws about the buildings should be ensured”, he directed the concerned officials. Blaming the previous government for the construction of the illegal building, the Speaker said the structure of new building of the Assembly was there for the last eight years, but the N-League government did not pay any attention to this issue.