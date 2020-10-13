Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday stressed that implementation of precautionary measures is vital to ward off possible second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to details, a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) chaired by Asad Umar was held in federal capital. The meeting was briefed that government’s timely steps helped in curbing coronavirus cases and saving precious human lives.

During the meeting, Asad Umar said that government, with complete cooperation of public, successfully managed to control coronavirus epidemic.

The federal minister said that use of face masks is mandatory and enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions and banquet halls will be strictly monitored.