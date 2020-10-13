Share:

Peshawar - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) President Mustafa Kamal will arrive here today (Tuesday) for a two-day visit and hold meeting with the party office-bearers.

PSP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Imtiaz Asad Tanoli said that workers would receive Kamal at Motorways Toll Plaza, from where he would be taken to the provincial headquarters of the party. Mustafa Kamal would stay for two days in the provincial metropolis.

Moreover, he said, PSP president would address a press conference and provincial workers convention. Tanoli said his party central chief would also hold a meeting with Peshawar Property Dealers Association.