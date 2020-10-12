Share:

LAHORE - After the COVID-19 pandemic, the tennis activities will resume in Punjab with Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship, which will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) General Secretary Rashid Malik said that the players from across the Punjab province will be seen in action during the five-day event. “For the development and encouragement of junior players, nine categories have been announced for RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship, which include boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-18, boys U-14, boys/girls U–12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6.” Malik, who is also tournament director, said the opening ceremony of the tournament would be held today (Tuesday) at 4:00 pm, where he himself would be chief guest and inaugurate the event. “All finals of the championship will be played on October 17 at 3:00 pm.” The PLTA Secretary thanked Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain for his all-out support for sports and especially for tennis. “Mr. Zahid Hussain is a keen tennis lover and he is especially emphasizing on the development and promotion of junior tennis, as the youth is our future and with hard work and dedication, they will become future tennis stars and serve the country at higher level.”