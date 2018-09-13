Share:

PESHAWAR - Nine labourers lost lives and three others sustained injuries as a coalmine caved in at Darra Adamkhel area of district Kohat on Wednesday morning.

The labourers were at work in the mine in Akhurwal locality when suddenly an explosion collapsed the mine, the second fatal coal mining accident in the country in a month. As many as 12 labourers were trapped inside the mine. Locals and rescue workers rushed to the site and recovered bodies of nine labourers and the three injured, two of them seriously.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Khalid Illyas while talking to media persons said that the incident occurred at 8 am. He said that the victims belonged to Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said that the rescue operation had been completed. Moreover, they said that the three injured labourers were under treatment at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital, Kohat.

Those who died in the incident were identified as Umar Hassan, Umar Zada, Nazir, Farman Ali, Khalil Khan, Wazir Khan, Hazrat Ali, Qadeem Gul and Farman Khan. The injured were identified as Hasan Zada, Syed Rasool and Bakht Munir.

Later, the bodies of the nine victims were dispatched to their native towns in Shangla district.

Country’s coalmines are notorious for poor safety standards. At least 18 miners were killed after a blast tore through a coalmine in Sinjidi village near Quetta on August 13.

In a similar incident, at least 43 miners were killed in Sorange district of Balochistan in 2011.

PILLION RIDING BANNED

IN PESHAWAR

The Peshawar district administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding during first 10 days of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the district administration of Peshawar, the ban is imposed as per section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Under the ban, pillion riding, wall chalking, distribution and display of objectionable material, and putting up posters on mosque and walls of Imambargah is banned.

Moreover, the notification stated that displaying and carrying weapons, entry of Afghan refugees into Peshawar and cantonment areas, and sale and use of firecrackers is also banned.

Further, renting car and motorbikes, using cars without number plates and standing on rooftops of buildings and houses in surroundings of procession routes is also banned.

Those found violating the ban will face legal action by law enforcement agencies under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code, the notification added.