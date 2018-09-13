Share:

LAHORE - At a time when women in showbiz are opening about facing sexual abuse, Armeena Khan has called out a guy who abused her on Twitter by sharing screenshots of his tweets.

“So I’m attaching the tweets because such persons should be exposed for being a menace to society,” she wrote.

“This man has zero respect for mothers, daughters and sisters. I ask all to refrain from such language as it is unbecoming for a Pakistani. This is not how our parents bring us up,” Armeena said.

The Janaan actor continued, “And like most Pakistanis abroad, I give more than I take. I am a sincere person and believe in the betterment of society. Thank you and love to you guys from your brothers and sisters overseas.

“Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls: Never, EVER take bullying or abuse from anyone. All the decent people from around the world are with you,” the UK Starlet called out.

“I want to create a safe platform for debate, exchange of ideas and freedom of speech (not to be confused with abuse) on my Twitter for all especially women,” she further said. “I’ll be seeking your feedback on some of my upcoming charity projects for a start so feel free to share ideas.”

Recently former London mayor and British former foreign secretary Boris Johnson in an interview commented that Muslim women wearing full-face veils “look like letterboxes” and compared them to “bank robbers”, adding that he found it “absolutely ridiculous.” Johson’s comments did not go down well with the general public and British-Pakistani actor Armeena Khan, who is usually very vocal on such matters, took to Twitter to emphasise that a woman has the right to wear whatever she is comfortable in.

She tweeted, “Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa, it’s her right Mr Boris Johnson. It is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values.”