Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot and Narowal have got representation in the Punjab cabinet as the PTI government has inducted MPAs from both the districts in the cabinet.

MPA Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq from constituency (PP-36, Sialkot-ii) has been made provincial minister for prisons.

In July 25 general elections, the PML-N had made a clean sweep in both neighbouring Sialkot and Narowal districts except the only seat won by the PTI’s Ch Ikhlaq.

Meanwhile, MPA from PP 46, Narowal-I Pir Saeedul Hassan has also been inducted in Punjab cabinet as provincial minister for religious affairs and Auqaf. He was elected MPA as an independent candidate in July 25, 2018 general elections but he later joined PTI. Local people have welcomed the induction of both of MPAs in Punjab cabinet.

PATROLLING: The paramilitary troops have started patrolling in all the sensitive areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur to ensure peace and law and order during Muharram.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu presided over a meeting to review the Muharram arrangements. The senior officials of Pak Army also held meetings with the district administration of Sialkot and reviewed the security arrangements for Muharram.

Later, the deputy commissioner also visited the routes of Muharram processions in Sialkot and reviewed the security arrangements made by the district administration.