Share:

LAHORE - Upcoming Pakistan film titled ‘Daal Chawal’ is all set to hit cinemas on Oct 4.

Based upon sound criminological theory the movie will pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

The film is inspired by true events and shot on actual locations yet based on an original screenplay.

Directed by Awais Khalid and produced by Akbar Nasir Khan, Syed Asad Ali the feature film targets young audience with new talented cast, to keep it simple yet based upon powerful content along with creative music and cinematography.

Movie is filled with satire, humor and comic moments along with fast pace action but still focusing social issues and an intricate matrix of the forces of good and evil.

The theme song is being sung by UstadRahat Fateh Ali Khan to commemorate martyrs of Police of Pakistan.

The movie stars new cast as well as veterans like Shafqat Cheema and Salman Shahid.