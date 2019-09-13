Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the centre would not interfere in the workings of the Sindh government.

While addressing the floor of the House, Qureshi while assuring parliamentarians from Sindh, said the federal government would not let any harm comes in the way of provincial autonomy.

“Our MNAs from Sindh should not have any concerns,” Qureshi said.

Criticising, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Zardari, Qureshi said it was the beginning of his political career and he should be careful about what he says. “I do not have doubts about Bilawal’s patriotism, but he should exercise caution while speaking on such matters.”

The foreign minister further said every Sindhi will stand by Pakistan. “Did the muhajirs not migrate for Pakistan? Did the muhajirs not lay their lives for Pakistan?”

Speaking about the issue in occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said Pakistan has effectively and forcefully highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan has registered major diplomatic successes on Kashmir and India is now resorting to a propaganda campaign to hide its failures including the one it faced at the United Nations Security Council,” he noted.

Clarifying the position of the government, the foreign minister said the stance of the present government on Kashmir is the same which is of the entire nation. “India is in a defensive position like never before,” he added.