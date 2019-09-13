Share:

GHOTKI - Ghotki police chief on Thursday evening paid surprise visits to different pickets, checkpoints and police stations of Mirpur Mathelo, Ubarro and Dharki.

He checked locks, barracks and registers. Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar directed inspectors and station house officers that the complaints of the masses should be resolved and all-out steps be taken to improve law and order throughout district.

He reprimanded several incharges at pickets for showing leniency especially in checking vehicles and directed them to perform their duties properly and vigilantly. He instructed every cop to follow the timing strictly. Every complainant visiting at PSs if who is chieftain, landlord, businessman, official, social worker vendor or a poor citizen are all equal for police and it is mandatory for us to them due respect and honour to improve the image of police, he added.

DR Lanjar also heard issues of the police staff at stations especially who were deputed at pickets and assured to resolve their problems as soon as possible. He made it clear that the policy of zero tolerance would be pursued against corruption in the police department. He said surprise visits will be continued to ensure that every police personnel performing duty honestly.