LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has issued show-cause notices to 30 private hospitals of Rawalpindi for inappropriately implementing guidelines of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG). These hospitals have been also directed to submit compliance reports after implementing the guidelines. The PHC teams had carried out special inspections of these hospitals for ensuring the best and safe treatment facilities to the dengue patients. In these hospitals, facilities of dengue desk, information and awareness about dengue, separate beds and wards for dengue patients, dengue management charts, employment of DEAG-trained staff, reporting of dengue cases received, admitted, treated and referred, lab test facilities and displaying of charges and ICU were inspected. The spokesperson of the Commission has added that special attention has been paid to the implementation of the DEAG guidelines and treatment of the dengue patients. “The PHC is continuing its inspections of hospitals in all the districts where the dengue danger is looming large,” he added.