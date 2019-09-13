Share:

The first jolt to Moulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema Islami Fazal (JUI-F), over his “decisive march” against the government comes from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Bilawal’s party is not joining Moulana’s march against the government. Moulana, dying to overthrow the present government, thinks that the right way to overthrow the government is to orchestrate a long and forceful march in collaboration with the rest of the opposition parties.

However, so far, he has failed in convincing at least one of the major opposition political parties, i.e., Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in joining his march against the government. Does Moulana’s failure to convince other the leadership of PPP show his lack of political acumen? Nothing can be said with conviction in this regard. But the decision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shows his political maturity that many seasoned politicians do not have.

Bilawal, while speaking to the reporters, shattered Moulana’s expectations. Moulana was relying on the support of all opposition parties. PPP’s refusal to participate in Moulana’s march has made it easier for other parties to turn down Moulana’s desire to march on Islamabad. At the same time, Bilawal, like a shrewd politician, tried not to make Moulana unhappy.

Moulana must indeed have felt hurt when Bilawal refused to participate in his march. However, Bilawal saying that he does not disagree with Moulana’s reservations against the government must have served the purpose of soothing Fazlur Rehman. Furthermore, Bilawal refusing his support to the chief of JUI-F by saying that his party in the past also did the same will make it difficult for Moulana to hold a grudge against him.

Moreover, even if the opposition benches think that the incumbent government is failing the country and the people, the right way is the one that Bilawal suggests. Go to people and offer them an alternative against the present scheme of things. If people get convinced with the proposed alternative, no power on earth can force them not to vote against the current government in the next general elections.

Having said this much, it is also possible that Bilawal does not want to invite the anger of the incumbent government. The co-chairperson of the PPP, Asif Zardari, is already behind bars. Bilawal might have been thinking of striking a deal with the government by not becoming a party to any such agitation that can weaken the government. Whatever the reason be, on the surface of the things, Bilawal’s way of political opposition is far better than the one that Fazlur Rehman chooses.