MIRPURKHAS - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there was a need of sufficient relief goods for flood affected people of Sindh, instead very less quantity distributed by president of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Saturday at Mirpurkhas.

He demanded the Federal government to immediately announce agriculture emergency put in the manifesto of PTI and provide compensations to the flood affected growers of Sindh and also give relief in recovery of bank loans etc.

He was speaking at the receiption ceremony of MPA Zulfikar Ali Shah in village Syed Khadim Ali Shah here on Saturday in which hundreds of office bearers, workers, notables, etc participated. On this occassion provincial minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure, secretary information Aajiz Dhamra, MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer, ex MPA Khairun Nisa Mughal etc were also present. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hoped that now Federal government would help flood affected people of Sindh as local media had highlighted the grievances of affectees on international level.

He reiterated that Federal government did not provide 116b from NFC award few years ago and this year also did not provided NFC share of RS 200b as result Sindh government had insufficient resources for help of flood affectees of Sindh. He urged the Federal government to help the flood affected people of Sindh with Watan card as still large number of affectees were deprived of relief goods. He warned that relief distribution under Sindh government should be transparent and all Jialas should play their vital role to help the flood affectees.

He further said that PPP workers and office bearers were already known how protest was made for gaining the rights.

He said that party’s youths should be united on a point to help the flood affectees on their level. He expressed that Sindh government had less resources but under its limit making efforts to help the flood affected people. He said that under Benazir Income support programme financial help was being made of the poor women while PPP always focused the grievances of the poor masses without any discrimination. He said that next time during his visit of Mirpurkhas he would active the PPP workers and office bearers politically.MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah has drawn his attention towards worst situation of Civil hospital Mirpurkhas and added that this region as Mirpurkhas was also divisional head quarter but deprived above institution of basic medical facilities including NICVD, chest pain unit and rehabilitation of civil hospital Mirpurkhas building.

He paid rich tributes to him for visiting this region and directing the government to help the flood affected people.

Earlier slogans were raised as Prime Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Zinda Hai Bhutto Zinda Hai. Various youths and women also made dance on tune of PPP party song.