LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that courts are being stopped from providing justice to opposition leaders, criticising the government for resorting to “politics of vendetta”.
“Courts are being stopped from dispensing justice in this whole process of opposition leaders’ victimisation,” said the former Punjab law minister, speaking to media persons. Sanaullah could not be indicted in the drugs smuggling case today as the judge who was supposed to conduct the hearing was on leave. The PML-N leader said that families of judges who hear cases against opposition parties are monitored.
“[As you know] judges are also changed through WhatsApp [messages],” he said.
Further criticising the accountability process in the country, Sanaullah said that everyone, “from the chairman NAB to his assistant are being held hostage and are being blackmailed”. “Even the questions they ask are handed to them from somewhere else,” he said. “By creating this environment of fear in the country, we are pushing it towards anarchy and chaos,” he added.