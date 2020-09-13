Share:

Attock-The PTI government has met its promise made with the people of NA-56 Attock (consisting of Tehsil Jand, Pindigheb and Fateh Jang) by approving provision of natural gas facility to 25 villages and adjacent localities.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a gathering in Pindigheb yestrday.

He said that the NA-56 had been ignored in the past by the local leaders who exploited the people for their vested interests but did nothing for the uplift of the area.

Malik Amin said that now the people of this area will not be ignored and will be given their rights.

He also said that the villages for which the government has allocated Rs1848.56 million for the provision of gas facility include 12 villages of tehsi lJand namely Ziarat, Parriot, Kharriot, Bela, Bhandar Loharan, Bhandar Karamsher, Bhandar Toda, Bhandar Tahlian, Jaba, Jaba, Thathi,Rangli and Uchri, three villages of tehsil Pindigheb namely Surg, Maghian and Saidran and ten villages of tehsil Fatehjang namely Ghari Hassu Khan, Bhal Syedan, Burj, Kharala Khurd, Ajuwala, Chharat, Kharala Kalan, Ferozwali, Makial, Gulial and adjoining areas.

He also said that this mega project will be completed in four phases. During the first phase, eight villages will be provided gas facility for which Rs560 million have been allocated.