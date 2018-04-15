Share:

WAH CANTT - Annoyed by questions regarding backdoor contacts with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has called off his press conference abruptly and left the venue angrily leaving the media persons in shock. The press conference was arranged in Wah Cantt after former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan inaugurated the Wah General Hospital on Friday. The newly-constructed state-of-the-art health centre - Wah General Hospital – was completed at the cost of Rs1.70 billion to provide best health facilities to the ailing community of Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal, Attock and Hazara division.

In the press conference, the former interior minister, while angrily answering a question asked by a reporter, once again denied any contact with the PTI leadership or joining the PTI. “I have repeatedly denied the rumours of meetings with the PTI leaders,” he added.

He asked the media persons to restrict their questions only to public welfare projects in the area.

However when another reporter hurled a question regarding a meeting hosted by a land tycoon for removing differences with his arch rival Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the PML-N stalwart called off the press conference abruptly and left the venue angrily leaving the media persons stunned.

Earlier in his address, the disgruntled PML-N leader said that he also initiated Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Rawat for provision of better health facilities to the masses of rural areas.

During a briefing, the former interior minister was informed that the 100-bed hospital would be extended to 500 beds while federal and provincial governments would provide funds for this purpose.

The PML-N leader was told that 201 members staff, including doctors and nurses, would perform their duties while 11 departments, including radiology, paediatric, orthopaedic, gynaecology, emergency and surgeons would be available to provide best health facilities to the residents of Wah, Taxila and adjoining districts.

He was informed that nine specialists, nine medical officers, seven women medical officers, three dental surgeons and other paramedical staff have also been recruited for serving the ailing community.

To execute the project, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had also provided 96 kanals of land free-of-cost for establishing of the hospital.