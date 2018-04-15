Share:

It is exceptional to see developmental works getting done in Baluchistan, District Kech, in Turbat City very quickly. The city is going to reformatted finally into another shape and modernized far much it became attractive now. The significant works like, university, collages, providing busses, children and family Parks and most gratefully tress which are planted on roads like other cities of provinces of Pakistan. We are immensely glad to see our city much devolved today than before. Thank you Pakistan and Baluchistan government for bring our city in this fabulous look. We hope for more developmental works to get done soon in Turbat City.

JAVID SALEEM,

Baluchistan, March 24.