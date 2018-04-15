Share:

rawalpindi-The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) organized an entrepreneurship fair at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), informed varsity spokesperson on Friday. The fair started on April 11 and culminated on April 13, 2018, she added.

She said the fair was conducted to bring together aspiring and current female entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from diverse ages, educational levels, and industries for networking. At the same time, it assisted to instil an entrepreneurial spirit and underscore the worth of this spirit in students, community organizations and businesses. More than 50 stalls have been displayed by exhibitors including, FJWU current students, alumni and established business women from twin cities. A large number of visitors including students, women and children attended this event. The display of products and services included personality assessment, pottery, paintings, sports, photography, colour carnival, clothing, bead jewellery, handicrafts and food items.

The basic cause of this session was to motivate the students and young businesswomen of the twin cities for establishment of their business and how they can become successful entrepreneurs. At the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that in the coming years, students of FJWU will become job providers instead of job seekers.

She emphasized that the entrepreneurs can play a vital role in the development by taking moderate amount of risk, being ethical and socially responsible.

She also said that entrepreneurship has its importance in corporate sector as well as social sector.