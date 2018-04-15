Share:

NAKYAL:- A girl has been killed and a boy critically injured as a result of unprovoked firing and shelling from Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC). Indian forces once again committed violation of ceasefire agreement and resorted to unprovoked firing on LoC on Friday. Indian troops shelled civilian population in Nakyal sector in the area of Lanjot and killed a girl whereas the boy got severe injuries. The injured was shifted to Khoi Ratta Hospital for first aid. Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply and silenced Indian guns.–Online