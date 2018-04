Share:

LAHORE-Quetta were in driving seat against AJK Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 round four match Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur on Friday.

AJK Region were struggling at 182-7 in 57.1 overs with Hasan Raza scoring 75, Usman Maroof 49 and Ikram Hussain 31. Quetta Region started their first innings with overnight score 198-3 in 51 overs and succeeded in making their total reasonable by scoring 305-10 in 80.5 overs. Bismillah Khan slammed a century 103 runs while Shahbaz Khan hit 70 and Ramiz Raja Jr unbeaten 44. Earlier in their first innings, AJK were all out for meager 107-10 in 36.5 overs.

In another Pool A match, Abbottabad Region scored 39-2 at the close of day two against Multan Region at Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan Region started the first innings with overnight score of 27-2 in 7.4 overs and they could add 251 runs to pile up a total of 278-5 in 83 overs. Earlier, Abbottabad in their first innings scored 272-9 in 83 overs with Khalil Ullah hammering unbeaten 117 runs and Nasir Khan 59.

SUMMARIZED SCORES:

POOL A

MULTAN CRICKET STADIUM, MULTAN

ABBOTTABAD REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 272-9 in 83 overs: (Khalil Ullah 117*, 162 balls, 12x4s, Nasir Khan 59, 79 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s, Sajjad Ali 28, 25 balls, 4x4s, Mohsin Rasheed 22, 63 balls, 3x4s, Saeed Anwar Jr. 3-56, Zulfiqar Babar 3-98)

(2ND INNINGS): 39-2 in 13 overs:

MULTAN REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 278-5 in 83 overs: (Maqbool Ahmed 60*, 105 balls, 5x4s, Saeed Anwar Jr. 55*, 109 balls, 5x4s, Waqar Hussain 54, 145 balls, 4x4s, Kashif Naveed 42, 72 balls, 6x4s, Faizan Elahi 2-32)

DRING STADIUM, BHAWALPUR

AJK REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 107-10 in 36.5 overs: (Babar Khaliq 27*, 46 balls, 3x4s, Naveed Malik 25, 38 balls, 4x4s, Shahzad Tareen 5-34, Shams 3-9)

(2ND INNINGS): 182-7 in 57.1 overs: (Hasan Raza 75, 116 balls, 8x4s, Usman Maroof 49, 60 balls, 10x4s, Ikram Hussain 31, 50 balls, 5x4s, Shams Ullah 2-43, Gohar Fayyaz 2-50)

QUETTA REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 305-10 in 80.5 overs: (Bismillah Khan 103, 150 balls, 14x4s, Shahbaz Khan 70, 117 balls, 9x4s, Ramiz Raja 44*, 64 balls, 4x4s, Abdul Shakoor 5-103, Azhar Mahmood 2-52)

POOL B

NATIONAL STADIUM, KARACHI

LARKANA REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 278-8 in 83 overs (Muhammad Urs 58*, 74 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Mohsin Raza 52, 141 balls, 5x4s, Hamesh Kumar 37, 97 balls, 5x4s, Zafar Ali 36, 99 balls, 4xe4s, Faraz Aziz 22, 56 balls, 2x4s, Babar Khan 3-37, Nouman Akbar 2-52, Nouman Ali 2-79)

(2ND INNINGS): 23-2 in 10 overs:

HYDERABAD REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 277-9 in 83 overs: (Azeem Ghumman 123, 148 balls, 13x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Suleman 59, 153 balls, 4x4s, Saad Khan 54, 52 balls, 6x4s, Shoaib Laghari 45, 37 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Lal Kumar 37* 40 balls, 4x4s, Rizwan Ahmed 25, 30 balls, 1x4, 1x6, Ali Asghar 4-96)

TMC GROUND, KARACHI

DM JAMALI REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 146-10 in 49 overs (Shahbaz Ali 45, 42 balls, 8x4s, Najeeb Ullah 31, 27 balls, 5x4s, Mansoor Amjad 3-39, Usama Mir 2-23, Ammad Butt 2-34, Abdul Rehman 2-39)

(2ND INNINGS): 124-0 in 65 overs: (Nasir Khan 69*, 197 balls, 8x4s, Abid Ali Mengal 51*, 197 balls, 6x4s)

SIALKOT REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 227-10 in 61.5 overs: (Nouman Anwar 57, 57 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s, Ali Raza 42, 65 balls, 4x4s, Jamil Aslam 38, 56 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Naeem-ud-Din 32, 56 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Hamza Nazar 24, 72 balls, 1x4, Rasool Bakhsh 4-91, Nasir Khan 3-23).