islamabad-Rare and unique manuscripts of the Holy Quran have been displayed at Faisal Mosque for the general public.

These manuscripts have been donated to Capital Development Authority (CDA) by Zahid Butt. On Friday, Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada visited the Faisal Mosque and inspected the manuscripts displayed at the mosque. He directed the management of Faisal Mosque to brief the people visiting the mosque, about the details and history of these manuscripts. He further directed the management to also brief the people about the reason behind displaying these manuscripts at Faisal Mosque.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada said that being Muslims, it is a matter of honour for the people that God has given them an opportunity to place these unique, rare, historic and antique manuscripts of the Holy Quran at the mosque. He said that many of these manuscripts are centuries old. He further said that a 1.5 inch small manuscript of the Holy Quran is one of the unique gifts which show how much Muslims adore the Holy book. The member further said that these handwritten copies of Holly Quran depict the outstanding calligraphic skills of Muslims. He thanked Zahid Butt for donating the manuscripts, and for giving such a precious gift to CDA. He also said that a considerable number of people attend Mehfil-e-Shabina in the last three days of Ramadan and a large number of people perform Itikaf at the mosque so hundreds of people will be able to take advantage of such an initiative. He directed the concerned formations of CDA to take special measures for the protection and security of these copies of the Holy Quran and further directed the officials to ensure their sanctity.