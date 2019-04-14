Share:

KARACHI - Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday categorically declared that his party will amend the 18th Constitutional Amendment, saying that it is not a holy word that cannot be changed.

Addressing a press conference here at Insaf House, the opposition leader said that the amendment was passed by a men-made assembly and the same could amend it.

He criticised the PPP for raising hue and cry over changes in the amendment, saying that the party is only making noise to avert arrest of Zardari for “his sins.”

He rebuffed the claim that PTI is against devolution of powers to the provinces. “We believe in the power of provinces not the PPP,” he argued.

He said that there are mass-level irregularities in the province. “State land is being sold out at throwaway rates, water theft is carried out overtly and hospitals are in worst conditions,” he regretted, adding that those threatening to take out long march against PTI government would be responded in the similar manner.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said the PPP-led provincial government has been looting the provincial resources mercilessly.

Zaman criticised that even people residing in close proximity to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh didn’t have access to clean drinking water. “Who is responsible for the present state affairs in Sindh,” he asked, adding that the PPP has been ruling the province for the last more than one decade, questioning as to who has stopped the party from serving the masses.

“Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and PPP ministers are facing corruption charges,” he pointed out.

Zaman said the PTI government fulfilled the promise of providing health cards to people so that they could get treatment of their choice, adding the Sehat cards would be distributed across the country.

“You promised to loot Sindh and you were doing so,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not instituted case against PPP leaders.

He said that there is a dire need of riding masses from PPP in the province in order to bring prosperity in the province. He also announced to hold a public gathering in the city on April 17, at Hakeem Said Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. “This gathering will celebrate the PTI’s foundation day,” he said.