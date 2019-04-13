Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who used to loot people by impersonating as security personnel.

According to police, the Saddar police arrested 5 members of a gang that used to rob people of their valuables and cash wearing uniforms of security personnel. They were also involved in breaking into houses in the city and looting jewellery.

A police official said that Rs900,000 in cash and ornaments were seized from the possession of the held robbers. Arms and ammunition, including two Kalashnikovs, a pistol and security personnel’s uniforms were also recovered from their possession.

He said that the suspected robbers had confessed to robbing a bank in Rawalpindi, adding that they were wanted in criminal cases in different parts of the province.