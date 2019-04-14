Share:

Authorities have sent the body parts of the suicide bomber who killed 20 people and left scores injured in Quetta's Hazarganji market on Friday for DNA tests.

The Counter-Terrorism Department personnel on Sunday said the remains of the suicide bomber will undergo DNA testing whereas help has been sought from NADRA to identify the terrorist.

Geo-fencing of the blast site will also be conducted, the officials added.

At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in a blast believed to be targeting the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji sabzi mandi on Friday.

Eight Hazara, an FC official and two children were among the dead.

Members of the Hazara community continued their sit-in for a third day on Sunday at Quetta's Western Bypass, demanding better security measures and protection of the Hazara.