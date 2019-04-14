Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said no one not even Finance Minister Asad Umar can fix the economy instantly and that if toppling the government was the solution to the issue than no government would have survived.

While speaking to reporters in Multan, Qureshi said, “The government is heading in the right direction and it will successfully complete its constitutional term."

He added the government is successfully heading towards the acquisition of targets at the foreign front. “Foreign missions will pave the way for bringing foreign investment in the country.”

The foreign minister further said the government is committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country. “Innocent people were killed in Quetta. We have to see if sectarianism was the reason behind the incident or some foreign powers,” Qureshi said adding that they will not talk without conducting a proper investigation like India.

Responding to a question about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in the region and is facilitating in the peace process.

“We are not interfering in the internal matters of Afghanistan. The next meeting is in Doha and we hope it will bring results,” he added.

Moreover, he said Pakistan is going to hold important interactions China, Japan and Iran in the coming days.

“Prime Minister will visit China and attend the opening session of Belt and Road Forum as chief guest. He will also address the forum,” Qureshi shared adding that the prime minister will hold important meetings with the leadership of China.