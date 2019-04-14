Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan not only successfully combated and defeated the scourge of terrorism but also proved wrong the false interpretation of Islam and terrorism.

Addressing the 4th Paigham-e-Islam conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said Islam is the religion of peace, equality and compassion.

The President said through providing shelter to millions of Afghan refugees for a long period, Pakistan conveyed the real meaning of compassion and brotherhood.

He said Pakistan hosted thirty-five million Afghan refugees and their third and fourth generation is still living in Pakistan.

He said today, the entire world is paying tribute to the bravery of our armed forces.

Addressing the Conference, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri emphasized the need for unity in the ranks of Muslim Ummah to achieve the goal of progress in the comity of nations.

He said only the Prime Minister is not responsible for making Clean and Green Pakistan campaign successful rather, we all have a role to play in this regard for prosperity of the country.

At the onset of the conference, Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany recited the Holy Quran.

Religious Scholars from different schools of thought attended the conference.