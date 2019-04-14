Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Saturday visited Hazara Imam Bargah to express his condolence with the families of the victims of Hazara community who died in Hazarganji blast on Friday morning.

In his conversation with the families of deceased, the deputy speaker said the government stood with families of victims in their difficult time, adding it was the responsibility of government to ensure peace in the country at every cost.

The government was committed to make National Action Plan more effective to eliminate the terrorist activities from the country, he added.

The Quetta city, he said, was a victim of brutal acts since long and entire province was facing terrorism and it was not an issue of a specific community.

He said our enemy could not bear the progress of Pakistan and was trying to destabilize the country but its cowardly actions could not frighten the citizens.

Suri said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the situation being faced by the Hazara Community, adding peace in Quetta was being damaged through a well thought out conspiracy and many international forces were undermining the atmosphere of peace and social life of the city.

He assured that federal and provincial governments were making efforts to maintain peace in the province and it was responsibility of the state to provide protection to every citizen of the country irrespective of his religion or sect. The elements involved in acts to destroy peace of the country would be dealt with iron hands, he added.