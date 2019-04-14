Share:

ISLAMABAD : PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Saturday submitted his written reply to a questionnaire comprising 55 questions to the National Accountability Bureau in the fake bank accounts case.

The NAB’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) had handed over a questionnaire to Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during their hearing in the fake bank accounts case in NAB last month.

The investigation team had directed Bilawal and Zardari to submit their answers to the questionnaires within 10 days but Bilawal did not submit his reply in this regard.

The sources said that Zardari gave answers to the questions related to the M/s Park Lane and luxury vehicles.

Zardrai said in his response that under the NAB Ordinance 1999, the CIT cannot investigate the M/s Park Lane because it was a pure private deal. He said he bought the M/s Park Lane from Saddar ud Din Haswani in 1989 and Bilawal Bhutto, Iqbal Memon, Rehmat Ullah, Muhammad Yunis and Altaf Hussain are the shareholders of the company. He said he is a small shareholder and he had resigned from the directorship of the company before taking oath as president.

Zardari said that he and Bilawal have no link with Rs 1.5 billion loan from the National Bank of Pakistan through a private company.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi had forwarded Zardari’s reply to the CIT for perusal.

Bilawal has not submitted his reply to the bureau in the same case despite the fact that the deadline in this regard had lapsed last month.