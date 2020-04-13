Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 31 more suspected patients tested positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi Division on Monday ringing alarm bells among the high ups of health authorities, informed reliable sources and the officials of district government.

Of 31, some 27 COVID-19 positive patients were detected in different parts of Rawalpindi district including nine officials of Strategic Planning Division (SPD). All the patients were moved to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and other quarantines except SPD officials who were moved to quarantine located at Chakri Road.

They added the health authorities of district Jhelum along with Rescue 1122 also shifted four members of TableeghiJamat to quarantine in Dina after they tested positive for coronavirus.

According to sources, as many as four coronavirus confirmed patients including a lady were detected by the officials of district health department and police at Graveyard Colony in Paghwari, within limits of Police Station (PS) Banni and immediately shifted them to RIU for medical treatment. A police team, led by SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar, also sealed the house of the victim family and restricted the movement of public in the said area.

They said another COVID-19 positive patient was taken to RIU by police and the district health authorities from Baddar Colony, Pirwadhai in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, health department team also shifted a coronavirus positive patient from a private housing society to quarantine.

They added nine officials of SPD who were deputed on security duty at Wah were tested positive for coronavirus and have been moved to a quarantine located at Chakri Road.

In Dina area of district Jhelum, a team of health experts along with police and Rescue 1122 shifted four coronavirus confirmed patients to quarantine. All the patients were on a preaching mission in the area, they said.

On the other hand, a spokesman of district government informed media that 12 COVID-19 confirmed patients were moved to RIU and other quarantines from district taking the tally to 128.

He said 16 patients have been discharged from RIU and quarantines after they recovered from virus while 107 patients are still admitted.

He said so far, five patients died of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district. He said a total of 318 suspected coronavirus patients are under treatment in RIU and in different quarantines.