ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, according to several news television networks.

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting. The current situation in the country amid the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts by the government to overcome the health crisis were discussed, according to TV reports.

The recent heating up of the Line of Control due to the unprovoked violations by India also came up in the meeting. However, there was no official confirmation of the meeting by either Inter-Services Public Relations or the state-run news agency.