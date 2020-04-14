Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has handed over the task of overseeing the relief efforts of the party to Nayyar Bukhari.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the party leaders to take part in the relief and aid activities for the masses. The PPP Chairman said that lockdown after the global pandemic affected the poor and needy the most while he directed the all the party leaders to participate in the aid relief efforts and take cooperation from the rich and inform the provincial party presidents and presidents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well.

Nayyer Bukhari started contacting the party’s members of parliament and party office bearers.