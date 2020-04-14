Share:

PESHAWAR - Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that his party’s anti-government campaign has been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that coronavirus pandemic had destroyed country’s economy. He claimed that inquiry report of sugar and wheat crisis was leaked and said that PM Imran Khan should reveal details of BRT project, Billion Tree program and foreign funding case if he wants accountability.

He further said that government should formulate a policy for post-coronavirus situation. Supreme Court’s remarks about SAPM Zafar Mirza expose government’s poor response to the outbreak, he added.

JUI-F Chief also criticized National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said that the Bureau is busy in targeting politicians from day one.