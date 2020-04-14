Share:

The number of Coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 5,374.

These include 2,826 in Punjab, 1,452 in Sindh, 800 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 231 in Balochistan, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad, and 43 in Azad Kashmir.

1,095 patients have recovered and 93 have died.

Meanwhile, worldwide death toll from coronavirus pandemic has risen to 117,000 and more than one point eight million declared cases have been registered in over 190 countries and territories.

Officials have recorded more than 1.9 million cases since the virus emerged in China in December.