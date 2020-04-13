Share:

ATTOCK - A confirmed patient of COVID-19 of district Attockwas reported on Monday. According to District Health department focal personDrAsifNiazi, the man identified as Azhar Ali, 56, who belongs to KamalpurSyedan Kashmiri MohalaAttock, was already under-treatment with complaints related to this deadly disease. On Monday,he was declared positive by NIH, Niazi said. According to health official, the man has no travel history and it seemed a case of local transmission.

Earlier, a woman – a resident of Pindighebwas tested positive who came after performing Umrah and was treated at DHQ hospital and went home healthy. He said that all the family members of his family which include his mother, two sisters, two brothers, five nephews, two nieces and four doctors and a hair dresser with whom Azhar contacted have been quarantined and being monitored closely. It is worth mentioning that there are already nine positive corona cases in Attock who recently came back from Iran but luckily all are in stable condition.