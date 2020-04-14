Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday said that National Assembly session cannot be summoned as per Parliamentary calendar schedule, due to ongoing Coronavirus [COVID-19] crisis in the country.

In order to avoid spread of COVID-19 in the House, the National Assembly session cannot be summoned. But, a committee has been formed for necessary legislation,`` said National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, addressing a conference.

He was flanked by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and State Minister for SAFFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi.The session of National Assembly was to meet by the first week of April. The last National Assembly session was also adjourned abruptly.

Despite the suspension of both houses [National Assembly and Senate], Speaker said, Parliament is playing its role in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In case situation could not be controlled in near future other arrangements will be made, as a bipartisan Parliamentary Committee has been formed to contemplate over discussing budgetary proposals for budget 2020-21.He said suggestions would be sought from parliamentary committee about upcoming budget, as government has yet to start deliberations on budgetary proposals for next budget.

To a question, he said a Sub-Committee has been constituted on the issue of pilgrims returning from Iran and Tablighi Jamaat.

About working of Standing committees of National Assembly, he said preparation would soon be completed to arrange online meetings of Standing Committees.

We are taking steps to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, he said mentioning that there was a need to show good behavior towards people, who are infected by COVID-19. A protocol has also been formed for overseas Pakistanis interested to come in country , he said.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said elected representatives are playing their role in this challenging situation.